Dartmouth, N.S., community gets new speed limit

A residential area in Dartmouth, N.S., is slowing down with new speed limits.

According to a Wednesday news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the speed limit in Ocean Breeze Village will go from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. The impacted streets include Ryan Gate, Princess Margaret Boulevard, and Killkee Gate.

Crews will start working on the speed limits on March 25.

Last week, the municipality announced downtown Dartmouth would also see a similar speed limit reduction.

