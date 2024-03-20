ATLANTIC
More

    • Dartmouth, N.S., community gets new speed limit

    Speed limit sign
    Share

    A residential area in Dartmouth, N.S., is slowing down with new speed limits.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the speed limit in Ocean Breeze Village will go from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. The impacted streets include Ryan Gate, Princess Margaret Boulevard, and Killkee Gate.

    Crews will start working on the speed limits on March 25.

    Last week, the municipality announced downtown Dartmouth would also see a similar speed limit reduction.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

    The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News