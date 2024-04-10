Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close

When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.

“It’s going to be missed,” said the Dartmouth resident. “And it is needed here.”

Nena Snyder frequently uses the walk-in clinic.

“Especially when I have something going on that isn’t worthy of going to the emergency room,” said Snyder who added this closure is a major setback for the entire surrounding neighborhood. “There was always a lineup there, there was clearly a demand, they provided a service to the community, and I’m disappointed.”

The operators of the clinic did not respond to CTV’s request for an interview.

The posting on the clinic’s door outlined the upcoming closure.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Tacoma Family Medicine's walk-in clinic. The walk-in clinic’s last day will be April 14th, 2024. The family practice of Tacoma Family Medicine will not be closing.”

Dr. Colin Audain, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, was not surprised when he heard the news.

“Given that these clinics are typically staffed by family doctors,” said Dr. Audain, who also said family doctors are busy and many likely can’t keep up with the demand of walk-in clinic responsibilities.

Dr. Audain said the province simply needs more doctors.

“The issue with recruitment is that it takes time,” said Audain, who also wants improved strategies to retain doctors, improve working conditions to help avoid future clinic closures. “Like collaborative practices, for example. You can utilize teams of healthcare providers and that would take some of the burdens off family physicians.”

As the walk-in clinic in Dartmouth prepares to close, Dr. Maria Alexiadis, the province’s chief of the Department of Family Medicine in the Central Zone, pointed out there are other mobile cline options available.

“We have Dartmouth South and we are opening a primary clinic care for the same purpose,” said Dr. Alexiadis. “Also on weekends we have on Saturdays and Sundays at Cobequid, and there is another mobile clinic that works there. “

Sunday will be the last day of operation for Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic.

The family practice will remain open.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.