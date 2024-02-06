ATLANTIC
    • Daytime community hub for homeless people opens in Saint John

    The Out-of-the-Cold Shelter in Saint John, N.B., is opening a new daytime “Community Hub." (Source: City of Saint John) The Out-of-the-Cold Shelter in Saint John, N.B., is opening a new daytime “Community Hub." (Source: City of Saint John)
    The Out-of-the-Cold Shelter in Saint John, N.B., is opening a new daytime “Community Hub” to provide a warm environment for people experiencing homelessness in the Port City.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the City of Saint John, the hub, located at 344 Somerset Street, will provide essential resources and space for rest and connection. The Outflow Ministry Inc. operates the hub and the overnight shelter space.

    “The City thanks the community as people step up to support our vision, whether through their invaluable work, volunteering efforts, donations, or simply spreading the word,” the release states. “Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our neighbours who are in need.”

    The release notes the Coverdale Centre for Women will also receive six additional spaces for people seeking refuge and companionship.

