Deadly disease for oysters found in P.E.I. for first time

A disease that increases oyster mortality and stunts their rate of growth has been found in Prince Edward Island for the first time.

According to a written statement by Cory Deagle, minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, the province confirmed the presence of multinuclear sphere X (MSX) caused by Haplosporidium in wild oyster samples in Bedeque Bay, which is located to the west of Summerside.

While MSX poses a major threat to oysters, Deagle said it does not pose a health risk for humans.

“The presence of MSX in oysters in Bedeque Bay is devastating news for our province,” Deagle said. “It isn’t just about the impact on our oyster industry, it is about the livelihood of Islanders, their families and our communities. The Island’s oyster industry is part of our culture and tradition.

“This is the first time we have had to deal with MSX in our province and while MSX has been heavily researched over the years, scientists, researchers, and fishers around the globe still do not understand how the disease spreads.”

Deagle said the provincial government is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to contain the outbreak and limit the spread.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.