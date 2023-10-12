More

    • Deal between Ottawa, HRM said to fast-track 2,600 homes

    Liberal MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Darren Fisher is pictured in this photo. Fisher was one of several MPs who announced an agreement to fast track housing in Halifax. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld). Liberal MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Darren Fisher is pictured in this photo. Fisher was one of several MPs who announced an agreement to fast track housing in Halifax. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld).

    A new deal between the federal government and the Halifax Regional Municipality will reportedly fast-track the construction of thousands of housing units.

    The federal government announced the agreement on Thursday, which, under the Housing Accelerator Fund, will spend more than $79.3 million to cut down on barriers to building housing. Halifax will help reduce permitting costs and incentivize the use of pre-approved building plans.

    "Whether you're a growing family looking for a three-bedroom apartment in Dartmouth, a displaced senior wanting to stay in our community, or a couple looking to buy your first condo—I want you to know that we are working together with the Halifax Regional Municipality so that you and your family can live and thrive here,” said Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, in a news release Thursday. “Safe and reliable housing a human right, and today's announcement will get more homes built faster in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour and across our municipality."

    The government says the agreement will fast-track 2,600 housing units over the next three years and will help advance the construction of more than 8,866 homes in the next decade.

    Halifax will allow for the construction of four residential units in one lot through the agreement, along with student rentals near post-secondary institutions.

    "As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, our municipality has been focused on housing supply for years, and we welcome the opportunities this funding provides,” said Mike Savage, mayor of Halifax.

    According to the federal government, the Housing Accelerator Fund, which launched in March, is a $4-billion initiative that will run until 2026-2027.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

