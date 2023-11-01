Dennis Bonvie one of two Maritime hockey players to be inducted into AHL Hall of Fame

When first told he going into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, Dennis Bonvie was overwhelmed.

“I actually broke down,” said Bonvie. “I’m a lot more emotional than you think.”

Bonvie’s hockey career did not come easy to him.

As a junior player, Bonvie was a long shot to make his team.

However, when he arrived in North Bay Ontario, he walked into head coach Bert Templeton’s office.

“I said, ‘I can be the toughest guy in the league but I need you to give me a chance and keep me around for a while,’” said Bonvie, who would later become one of the toughest professional hockey players of all time.

“It was hard and it’s not for everybody and it’s not for a lot of people,” said Bonvie, who played 92 games in the NHL and close to 871 AHL games.

Counting both leagues, Bonvie set a professional hockey record with more than 4,804 penalty minutes.

“That was my way to be part of a team,” said Bonvie.

The AHL Hall of Fame class of 2024 also includes Saint John native Gordie Clark. Clark scored 267 goals in 540 AHL career games.

According to Kevin Cameron, it is a long-overdue honour for both players.

Bonvie’s longevity and physical courage impresses Cameron the most.

“The fact that he played 15 years speaks to the strength of Dennis all around,” said Cameron, who is from Antigonish, N.S., and played professional hockey in the 1980s.

Bonvie now views his career as filling the role of an old school hockey throwback.

The game has since changed and players like Bonvie are now a rare breed.

“I probably retired at the right time,” said Bonvie. “When I played, there were a lot of tough guys and every team had three or four of them. So you had your work cut out for you every night.”

When Bonvie’s playing career ended, he became a scout with the Chicago Blackhawks and won three Stanley Cups with the team.

He now lives in the U.S. and is the Director of Pro Scouting for the Boston Bruins, but he has never forgotten where home is.

“I’m from Frankville, Nova Scotia, and I always say that,” said Bonvie. “My wife is from Antigonish and I am proud to say I am from there.”

Bonvie will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in February.