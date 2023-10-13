More

Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health

JENNIFER RUSSELL

Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.

Russell began her public health career with the New Brunswick government in 2014, according to a statement. Her last day as chief medical officer of health will be Dec. 8.

She did not immediately share details about her plans for the future, but she has announced her candidacy for the role of president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association.

“It has been an honour and privilege to lead the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health in New Brunswick, particularly during the pandemic,” Russell said in the statement. “I am proud of the work and positive outcomes that employees, staff, stakeholders and New Brunswickers achieved together.

“Throughout the pandemic, I asked the public to be kind, to be compassionate, and to support one another. I remain thankful to so many New Brunswickers who continue to show me that same kindness, support and encouragement every day.”

