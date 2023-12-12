Eastern Passage, N.S., woman wins $1-million lotto prize
An Eastern Passage, N.S., woman who picked up a lotto ticket en route to her grandson’s hockey game is now $1 million richer.
According to a Tuesday news release, Sandra Lasaga won the $1-million Gold Ball draw prize on the Dec. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.
“I was on my way to my grandson’s hockey game when I stopped for gas and noticed the jackpot was getting up there and I thought I should get a ticket,” Lasaga said in the release. “I got the ticket, went to hockey, and never thought anything of it until my sister said that someone in Eastern Passage won.”
Lasaga said she plans to use the money to help her family.
“Put some smiles on some people’s faces, make some people happy,” she said.
Lasaga adds a new vehicle and maybe a house, plus a retirement with no financial worries, are in her future.
