Events encourage community connection at New Brunswick nursing home
Under the sunshine and alongside friends and family, residents from the Westford Nursing Home in Port Elgin, N.B., laced up their shoes on Friday for this year’s Walk of Alzheimer’s.
“We do have a number of younger residents here who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s so as far as them giving back, a lot of them are giving back to themselves kind of almost as well,” said Karen Coffin, activity coordinator.
Small groups of residents took on the approximate 500 metre track as a way to make a difference and raise awareness.
“I think it’s important to support Alzheimer’s research because there is a history of Alzheimer’s and dementia in my family,” said resident Mark Webb, who said he was thinking of those members during that time.
Along the way there were also balloons and fact sheets about the disease.
The Westford Nursing Home in New Brunswick hosted a Walk of Alzheimer's on May 24, 2024. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)“Certainly the number of people who live with dementia and Alzheimer’s, who are under the age of 65, surprised me and the fact that there’s so many more being diagnosed under that age now and one of the big ones is also that 65 per cent of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are women,” said Coffin.
Ninety-six-year-old Margaret O’Connor was one of the first out the door to participate.
“I was a nurse, so I like helping people and when my daughter and I get together, this is what we do and it’s just good,” she said. “It’s a good organization, they do a lot of good work and I think it’s worthwhile.”
This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic the home has been able to invite family, friends and the community to be a part of it and they took it one step further with a BBQ, yard sale and farmers market.
Coffin says the hope was to raise money for the residents who call Westford home.
The Westford Nursing Home in New Brunswick hosted a Walk of Alzheimer's on May 24, 2024. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)“We do have budgets that are given to us that cover their nursing needs, their physical needs and those type of things, when it comes to community needs and making connections in their communities […] those things are not part of what we are budgeted for,” she said.
June Tebo is a regular at the farmers market with her booth, In My Doghouse Treats, and she also works at Westford.
“This is a way that we can have our market, take our table fee that we would normally pay and just donate it to the nursing home,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that work here from the community. It’s all about the community, so we’re all behind it.”
The Westford Nursing Home in New Brunswick hosted a Walk of Alzheimer's on May 24, 2024. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)Two separate monetary goals were set for the event.
Residents were looking to raise $250 for the Alzhimer’s Society of New Brunswick -- by lunch hour on Friday they had already exceeded that goal.
Through the yard sale, BBQ and market, the hope was to raise around $1,000 to go back to the residents in the form of activities and events including bus tours, community outings and Margaret’s favourite: “We go out and have an ice cream cone, which I love,” she said.
Without the money being counted, Coffin says the entire day was a huge success.
“Community is huge and in a small town where everybody knows everybody and they were kind of blocked off from the community since 2020, it’s kind of nice to be able to see people face to face and make those reconnections and to chat and feel normal,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to see the smiles that we had today.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
'We recognize there's more to do': Trudeau responds to U.S. senators' defence spending letter
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after collision downtown: Toronto police
An elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in the city’s downtown core.
-
Ford thanks Ottawa as minister cites 'deep concerns' over Toronto's decriminalization
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking the federal government for rejecting Toronto's long-stalled pitch to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs.
Calgary
-
Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
-
Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party.
-
Servus Calgary Marathon celebrating 60th anniversary
The 2024 Servus Calgary Marathon is the longest running marathon in Canada and takes place Sunday, May 26th. It is sold out with 13,600 participants ranging in age from just 11 months to 88 years old.
Edmonton
-
Statutory release revoked for man guilty in Thorsby gas owner's death
Mitchell Sydlowski is back in prison after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend while intoxicated while on parole.
-
Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
-
Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party.
Montreal
-
Montreal cyclists continue to skirt rules despite 4-year-old getting hit
Ten days after a four-year-old girl was struck by a cyclist while crossing Jeanne Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau borough, another video was posted showing multiple cycling infractions on the same stretch of road.
-
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
-
Helicopters, impersonations and squeezing through the fence: a brief history of Quebec prison escapes
Friday's warrant for prison inmate Yacine Zouaoui, 32, is the latest in hundreds of reported prison breaks in Quebec. Sometimes, they just walked away; sometimes they went through a fence, and twice they used a helicopter.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in death of gosling in city west end
A 68-year-old Ottawa man is facing animal cruelty charges after a gosling was allegedly stomped to death outside a business in Kanata.
-
Canadians plan summer travel despite economic pressures
Despite economic challenges, Canadians are eagerly planning summer trips, with an average spending of $2,405 on transportation and lodging, according to a new survey.
-
Ottawa woman, 39, facing child pornography charges
A 39-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges related to child sexual exploitation following an online tip.
London
-
'Their life still needs to be celebrated': Photographers sought to capture dying newborns with their families
Volunteers are needed for a London, Ont. group with a heartfelt mission. It consists of photographers who tastefully capture the final moments of dying newborn infants with their families.
-
Person arrested twice for walking near a school with a weapon
A 26-year-old from Woodstock is charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose one count of fail to comply with probation order.
-
'Not realistic': Saugeen Ojibway Nation may not vote on nuclear waste plan in 2024
The chiefs in charge of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation said their community will get to vote on whether or not they want Canada’s most radioactive waste buried in their territory.
Barrie
-
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
-
Arrest made in 2022 fatal shooting of woman in Alliston, Ont.
Police have made an arrest nearly two years after a woman was gunned down in front of her Alliston, Ont. home.
-
Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Lack of services means at-risk youth in the north sleeping in hotels, Airbnbs
Dozens of young people in the care of the Children’s Aid Society will be going to sleep tonight in motels, hotels, and short-term rentals because there aren’t enough foster beds or treatment facilities.
-
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
Kitchener
-
Five people taken to hospital and 26 displaced after Cambridge fire
Five people were taken to hospital, and more than two dozen forced from their homes, after flames tore through a Cambridge apartment building on Thursday night.
-
Ontario to start expansion of alcohol sales in convenience and grocery stores this summer
Alcohol sales in Ontario will be enhanced in grocery stores and expanded to convenience stores this summer, a year-and-a-half sooner than expected, following a deal that will see the Ontario government provide The Beer Store up to $225 million for the early rollout.
-
Waterloo Region businesses turn to Second Harvest to prevent food waste
Dozens of restaurants and coffee shops in Waterloo Region are making sure their untouched food gets it into the hands of people who need it most.
Windsor
-
Court hears details from paramedics at scene in Windsor murder trial
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Thomas “TJ” McIntyre.
-
Plans for boutique hotel go up in smoke — for now
Fire crews in Windsor are working to put out a blaze at a former city bar. Crews were called to the scene of the former Champs bar in the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue on Friday morning.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Erie Street shooting suspect
Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a dispute on Erie Street East earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Rain, snow hit parts of southern Manitoba as system moves north from the U.S.
Parts of southern Manitoba have been hit by a lot of rain, and even snow, as a low-pressure system moves in from the United States.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scott Arniel named head coach of the Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have named Scott Arniel as head coach.
-
Manitoba RCMP shoot and kill man allegedly assaulting woman in car
A 51-year-old man was fatally shot by RCMP on a Manitoba highway Friday morning.
Regina
-
Human remains found in Canora, Sask.
An investigation us underway after RCMP say human remains were found in the town of Canora about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.
-
Jeremy Harrison resigns as Sask. Gov't House Leader over allegations he brought gun to legislature
Sask. Party member Jeremy Harrison says he will resign as Government House Leader, revealing he brought a gun into the legislative building a decade ago.
-
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Saskatoon
-
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after two people stabbed on city bus
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed on a city bus Thursday night.
-
Human remains found in Canora, Sask.
An investigation us underway after RCMP say human remains were found in the town of Canora about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.
Vancouver
-
Opening dates for new Pattullo Bridge, Broadway Subway delayed again
Two major infrastructure projects in Metro Vancouver have fallen further behind schedule, the provincial government announced Friday.
-
No Lionel Messi at BC Place, but lots of other things to see and do in Vancouver this weekend
Soccer fans won't have a chance to see arguably the greatest player of all time at BC Place this weekend, after all, but there's still lots happening in Vancouver as May comes to a close.
-
Restaurants Canada says price increases coming to B.C. chicken 'unsustainable'
Restaurants Canada says an increase in the farm-level price of chicken in B.C. could raise costs for consumers by around 10 per cent.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO investigating after police vehicle hits cyclist on Vancouver Island
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a police vehicle struck a cyclist on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Video shows pepper spray attack in Victoria as youth suspects sought
The Victoria Police Department is looking for help identifying three youths involved in an attack on two individuals on the 600-block of Yates Street in downtown Victoria.
-
Michael Stipe photo of Kurt Cobain sets personal record at Vancouver auction
Before Michael Stipe was known the world over as the lead singer and lyricist for the multimillion-selling rock band R.E.M., he was taking pictures. And while his outsized music career has since overshadowed his visual pursuits, the 64-year-old set a personal sales record earlier this month at a private art auction in Vancouver.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.