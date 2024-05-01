Excitement in the air as ECMAs kick off on P.E.I.

Volunteers, crew, and performers were busy Wednesday getting ready for the biggest day of the year for East Coast artists: the East Coast Music Awards.

There will be stages across the Charlottetown. It’s a weekend about music, but it’s also a chance for local artists to make important connections.

Artists like Nick Doneff, who will take the stage with local favorite Two Hours Traffic for the opening ceremony Wednesday evening.

“There are just so many peers and contemporary musicians around as well,” said Doneff, guitarist for the band. “It just brings everybody together, and for me that’s the most exciting part.”

Acts have a chance to show off their stuff for concert promoters and festival organizers from around the world.

“From Saskatoon to Cambridge in the UK,” said Rob Oakie, Music PEI’s executive director. “That’s a huge opportunity.”

The festivities are happening in Charlottetown and across the Island for the next five days, which could be a huge boon for the local scene.

“Great for the venues, they love to have full houses when the ECMA is here,” said Oakie. “There’s a lot of different shows going on, so a lot of the venues are being used.”

Many of the shows are ticketed, but there are some free events, including kids’ performances at the Charlottetown Library. Organizers say they hope to share the excitement with as many people as possible.

At the same time, it’s a weekend for the artists.

“To have the opportunity to get heard about, noticed, talked about in the media,” said Blanche Israël, CEO of the East Coast Music Association. “When you can say that you were nominated for an ECMA, or that you won an ECMA, it is a big deal.”

The awards are a place for up-and-comers to rub shoulders with the greats.

““I’m going to try and take in a little bit of the music because there’s just so much going on,” said Doneff. “There’s official shows, unofficial shows, and all kinds of stuff happening.”

Hardware will be handed out over the weekend and the 36th annual ECMAs will come to a close on Sunday with a songwriters circle.

