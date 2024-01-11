ATLANTIC
More

    • Expansion possibilities for N.B. maple syrup production

    Syrup

    A recent decision from the provincial government is expected to have a positive impact on sweet production in New Brunswick and is being applauded by the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association.

    In July, 5,000 new hectares of Crown land were granted for maple syrup production; however, at the same time, the government announced new protected areas, many of which were located next to existing sugar shacks, which limited expansion possibilities, according to the Association.

    “We didn’t really understand why they announced these conservation areas,” said Frédérick Dion, president of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association. “You must understand that there’s many different types of conservation areas in the province and some of them, they allow to have some activities like [the] maple syrup industry, but in some other cases they are excluding every activity so it was not allowed.”

    Dion says that the Association brought forward a number of examples and letters that asked the government for some flexibility and modifications to the original decision.

    At the end of December, the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development revised the criteria and boundaries of certain protected areas to allow maple syrup development to take place after all according to the Association.

    Dion says that overall, the new hectares will give the maple syrup industry a boost across the province.

    “We’re going to work with the forest that is already there,” he said. “We’re not going to cut some wood; in fact we’re going to preserve and protect these woods and it will allow us to also be able to get economic activity out of it and it will help the development of the region”

    He noted New Brunswick is currently the third biggest producer in the world after Quebec and the state of Vermont.

    “We’re proud of that and we’re bragging about it and we’re hoping to chase Vermont to get into second place,” he said. 

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News