Face the pain: Saint John, N.B., fighter competing for contract in UFC

Christien “Tiger” Savoie has been fighting for most of his life, often in front of his fellow Maritimers, but unquestionably the biggest match of his career will take place far from the East Coast. In just a few days, the Saint John, N.B., fighter will be competing in the heart of the Nevada desert and under the bright lights of the largest mixed-martial arts (MMA) company in the world.

It will be a fight that could change his life.

“After my last fight, my manager got a hold of me and said this was likely the next step for me,” Savoie said. “I’ve been waiting for the call since May and I just got the call two weeks ago.

“I’m very, very happy and very at ease because I was anxiously waiting for the call.”

The call in question was from Dana White’s Contender Series, an ongoing event hosted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The show allows unsigned fighters to compete in matches and, if they score impressive victories, earn a contract with the company on the spot.

Hundreds of fighters have won contracts since the show began, including combatants who would go on to win championships like Sean O’Malley and Jamahal Hill.

“An impressive victory would almost guarantee me a shot in the UFC,” Savoie said. “It’s the big brand, it’s the head honcho of MMA, if you will. Any aspiring fighter is looking to get to the UFC.”

Saint John MMA fighter Christien Savoie has been competing professionally for years. (Source: Facebook/Christien "Tiger" Savoie MMA)

If Savoie wins a contract, he will be following in the footsteps of fellow Saint John fighter Ryan Jimmo, who fought in the UFC in the 2010s and scored a seven-second knockout against Anthony Perosh in Calgary in 2012, which is one of the fastest knockouts in company history.

Savoie said his fascination with mixed-martial arts began when he saw Matt Hughes face Carlos Newton in the UFC more than 20 years ago.

“It ended with a slam and I couldn’t believe that was an actual thing and an actual job,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to try it myself.

“I had my first amateur fight when I was 19. I turned professional at 22.”

Savoie amassed a record of 10 wins and one loss in the last decade. His opponent in the Contender Series, Jacobe Smith, has a record of eight wins and no losses.

“(My opponent) is a very good wrestler, strong pedigree in wrestler,” Savoie said. “He’s a heavy hitter, but I don’t think he’s fought someone with my abilities in the areas of the game. We’re strategizing a good game plan for him.

“I would say I have strong fundamentals in all areas of the game. I try to blend in my traditional martial arts background as well.”

Savoie launched a GoFundMe and started a search for additional sponsors to help bring his team with him to Las Vegas.

“I want to say a big shoutout to my team and my sponsors and my close circle of friends and family and all of my supporters and fans,” Savoie said. “I’m looking to make the city proud.”

Savoie’s episode of the Contender Series will air at 9 p.m. Atlantic time on Oct. 1. It can be seen on ESPN+.

