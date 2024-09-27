Fair fall weekend weather expected in the Maritimes after rainfall

A much-needed round of rain continues to clear the Maritimes Friday night. A fair, very seasonable fall weekend is expected behind the wet weather.

Weekend weather

The low-pressure system bringing the region a soggy Friday moves to a position east of Sable Island on Saturday, putting the Maritimes in a breezy northerly wind Saturday.

The region can expect cloud periods intermixed with sunny breaks. The cloud is accompanied by a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers for communities in eastern New Brunswick, northern/eastern Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Afternoon high temperatures will be very close to average for late September, ranging 16-to-19 degrees.

High pressure building in out of the northeastern United States will make for a lovely Sunday in the Maritimes. There will be more of a fair weather mix of sun and cloud with high temperatures climbing into a range of 17-to-21 degrees.

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Saturday, isolated showers in eastern areas. Sunnier a bit warmer for Sunday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Next shot at rain

One rainy system probably isn’t enough to make up for a nearly three weeks of dryness in September.

Those looking for more wet weather will want to watch next Wednesday into Thursday. A weather front from the west may combine with a low-pressure system moving up the U.S. eastern seaboard to bring the Maritimes some rainy and windy weather. While not playing a major role in the development of that system, some of the last remaining moisture brought in by Hurricane Helene could be tied up in that system. Helene will have been reduced to a remnant area of low pressure with no tropical characteristics by the end of the weekend.

Helene and tropical Atlantic update

After making landfall as a category-four hurricane near Perry, FL, Thursday night, Helene has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves out of the state of Georgia. The system continues to bring a risk of heavy rain for parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, Indianapolis, and Ohio. Some lighter rain and showers are expected in southwestern Ontario this weekend.

Helene made landfall Wednesday night as a category-four hurricane near Perry, Florida. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

The Tropical Atlantic remains active and the hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30. Hurricane Isaac is located about 1,100 kilometres to the south of St. John’s, NL, and is moving towards the north Atlantic, away from Atlantic Canada. Tropical Storm Joyce is located nearly 1,900 kilometres to the east of the easternmost Caribbean Islands, essentially in the middle of the Atlantic. That storm is expected to take a meandering turn to the north this weekend, posing no risk of a North American landfall at this time.

Three named storms currently present though none of them pose any direct impact to weather in the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)