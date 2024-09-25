Falling, household chores: The lesser-known ways you could get a concussion

It's National Concussion Awareness Week, and the Brain Injury Association of Nova Scotia is spreading the word.

"A lot of people who are suffering with concussions aren't getting a lot of awareness or empathy from people around them. They're not understanding the intricacies of their concussion recovery. They can't see the symptoms like you can a broken arm or a bruise on your leg," said Sam Clarke with the Brain Injury Association.

According to the association, 35,000 Nova Scotians suffer concussions annually.

"Often people aren't aware they're suffering a concussion because their symptoms they're not aware of beyond just having a headache, and so we have people coming to us three, five, 10 years later saying, 'I had no idea my anxiety or my balance problems are connected to my concussion that I suffered,'" said Clarke.

While no two concussions are the same, some of the common symptoms include:

Headache,

Memory problems

Difficult concentrating or paying attention

Dizziness or balance problems

Nausea or vomiting

Vision problems

Sensitivity to light or noise

Fatigue or sleep problems

Mood changes

Clarke said recovery is critical.

"If you don't get that rest within the first 48 hours of your concussion and you don't start gradually introducing activities, and instead just try to jump right back into normal life right away, it's not going to allow that neuroplasticity time to work and for your brain to properly heal," said Clarke.

The association said 50 per cent of concussions in youths 12 and under are from sports or physical activity. Across all ages, sports and physical activity account for approximately 24 per cent of concussions while tripping or falling while walking also accounts for 24 per cent.

Chores or household tasks result in about 16 per cent of concussions, while collisions result in 10 per cent, and workplace accidents account for 8 per cent.

Approximately 18 per cent are for other or undefined reasons.

"Whether it's the first concussion, the second or third, every concussion is different. It is more likely the more concussions you have, you will have more severe symptoms, but it absolutely can still be your first concussion that you could have symptoms for the rest of your life," said Clarke.

Most people with a mild concussion who have proper rest and management will start to feel better within in a few days.

When it comes to professional sports, there are protocols in place.

"I know in the Canadian Premier League, we have a minimum of a one week out of competition phase for anyone diagnosed with a concussion," said Halifax Wanderers lead physiotherapist Tyler Kent.

"Typically, what we look at first is a return of their baseline cognitive functions, memory. If they're a school-aged athlete, how they deal with the difficulties in school, the demands of their classwork, different things like that. When it comes to return to sport, we tend to look at how their fatigue levels change."

Kent said recovery will differ athlete to athlete, and it's important to be proactive.

"Prevention strategies are largely related to baseline testing. So, we do a baseline balance test, inner ear, visual system, and in our league we use a software that is able to detect differences in people's cognitive abilities," said Kent.

While prevention is key before a match even takes place, Kent makes sure to keep his eyes on the players during a game.

"Oftentimes a physiotherapist is watching what occurs after the play. So, something that I do is always look at what occurs after the whistle blows. Following my players. I have this habit of counting my players and making sure they're doing okay."

