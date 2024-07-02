Federal government spends $1.5M on National Acadian Day

The Government of Canada is spending $1.5 million on National Acadian Day celebrations over the next three years.

According to a news release from Canadian Heritage, the money will support activities celebrating Acadian cultural identity and pride. National Acadian Day will be held on Aug. 15.

"Every year, National Acadian Day is a highlight of the summer season in the Maritimes,” said Dominic LeBlanc, minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, in the release. “It's a time to gather with family and friends to celebrate who we are and what defines us as Acadians.”

The first National Acadian Convention was held in 1881 in Memramcook, N.B. The Canadian government passed the National Acadian Day Act in 2003.