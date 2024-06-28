ATLANTIC
More

    • Female accused in Halifax mall parking garage murder granted bail

    The Halifax courthouse is pictured. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic) The Halifax courthouse is pictured. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    The bail hearing for the 14-year-old female accused in the Ahmad Al Marrach second-degree murder case continued at Halifax Youth Court on Friday.

    Defence attorney Brandon Rolle finished presenting his case before he and prosecutor Terry Nickerson offered their submissions to Judge Marc Chisholm.

    The female is one of four young people charged in the stabbing death of Al Marrach in the parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22.

    The other accused are males, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

    The identities of the accused are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as is the evidence provided during the bail hearing.

    Justice Chisholm granted bail on conditions, which include:

    • 24/7 house arrest, except for when she is with her sureties or in counselling or a treatment program
    • she must reside with her surety
    • she must stay in Nova Scotia
    • she is not to be in possession of a weapon
    • she may not consume drugs or alcohol

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News