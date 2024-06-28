Female accused in Halifax mall parking garage murder granted bail

The bail hearing for the 14-year-old female accused in the Ahmad Al Marrach second-degree murder case continued at Halifax Youth Court on Friday.

Defence attorney Brandon Rolle finished presenting his case before he and prosecutor Terry Nickerson offered their submissions to Judge Marc Chisholm.

The female is one of four young people charged in the stabbing death of Al Marrach in the parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22.

The other accused are males, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

The identities of the accused are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as is the evidence provided during the bail hearing.

Justice Chisholm granted bail on conditions, which include:

24/7 house arrest, except for when she is with her sureties or in counselling or a treatment program

she must reside with her surety

she must stay in Nova Scotia

she is not to be in possession of a weapon

she may not consume drugs or alcohol

