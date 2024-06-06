Ferry service between N.S., N.L. cancelled for most of June

A ferry service between Nova Scotia and Argentia, N.L., has been cancelled for most of June due to mechanical problems with the Ala’suinu.

Marine Atlantic announced the change in schedule on Thursday. The Newfoundland ferry will only run between North Sydney and Port Aux Basques until June 26.

“All of the customers who were originally scheduled to Argentia between (June) 14 and 26 are now going to be moved to the Port Aux Basques service,” said Darrell Mercer, corporate communications officer with Marine Atlantic. “We are going to be providing some compensation for the inconvenience this is causing, but we believe by adjusting our schedule we’re going to have 13 additional crossings put in through the Port Aux Basque route and that should look after all of that traffic.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.