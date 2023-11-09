Fight over P.E.I. support centre sours response to homelessness plan in other communities

The fight over of a controversial homelessness support centre in downtown Charlottetown is souring government plans to revamp and expand programs on the Island.

Most recently, a building owner in Summerside refused to sell, telling officials they were worried it would mirror the situation at the Community Outreach Centre. The building could have held as many as 20 emergency shelter beds.

“Unfortunately the deal fell through, apparently because the vendor did not want to sell it to us, because they assumed what it was going to be used for and turned us down,” said Rob Lantz, P.E.I.’s minister of housing.

Lantz said they’re still looking for a solution for Summerside, where dozens of people are in need of housing supports.

It’s the third day concerns about the Centre have come up in P.E.I.’s legislature.

On Thursday, Lantz announced a six-bed shelter in Summerside was being expanded to ten. The city’s mayor says they need them, and more, but they must be handled better.

“The model that we’ve seen roll out in Charlottetown isn’t one that we want to replicate entirely here in Summerside,” said Dan Kutcher, Summerside’s mayor. “We want to make sure that, with understanding, empathy, and real, honest conversations, and openness, we look at being able to support the services that are here today.”

He said they’re building a new transitional housing site meant to connect women and children in emergency housing support through to affordable housing.

Kutcher said the situation in Summerside isn’t the same as in Charlottetown, so they need their own solutions. The housing minister echoed the mayor on that point, saying they’ve spoken to many in need of support in Summerside.

“Don’t necessarily need emergency shelter. They’re probably in a position to move directly into some type of supportive housing, so we have looked at some of those options in Summerside, but we’re still looking at adding some additional emergency beds,” said Lantz.

Kutcher said with winter coming, their top priority is getting people out of the cold, and soon.

