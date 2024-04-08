Fire near Wolfville, N.S., destroys home, hospitalizes two people

An early morning fire near Wolfville, N.S., sent two people to hospital and destroyed a two-storey home on Monday.

The fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. at a home on Newtonville Road, located just eight kilometres south of Wolfville.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a couple outside and the home fully engulfed in flames, said Wolfville Deputy Fire Chief Chad Schrader.

The couple were trapped upstairs by the fire, said Schrader, and they decided to jump to safety from a second-story window.

"There were two occupants home at the start of the fire," said Schrader. "They had some minor injuries and so they were both transferred to hospital for further care."

Fire crews cleared the scene of this house fire just before noon on Monday, April 8, 2024. The home was completely destroyed by fire. (Source: Jesse Thomas)Schrader said they were treated at the scene and taken to the Valley Regional Hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews from several neighbouring districts assisted with the call, which Schrader said was initially reported as a propane fire, related to a home appliance.

"We went with an offensive strategy right off the get-go because there was heavy fire and some of the structure had already been collapsing as soon as we arrived," said Schrader.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

