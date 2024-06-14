First class of emergency medical responders graduate from N.S. program

ATLANTIC
    EHS paramedic Lisa Harmon, left, works with Heather Chappell as she completes orientation training in the Emergency Medical Responder Program. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia) EHS paramedic Lisa Harmon, left, works with Heather Chappell as she completes orientation training in the Emergency Medical Responder Program. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia)
    Fourteen new emergency medical responders could be active in Nova Scotia this summer after graduating from a new program.

    According to a news release from the province, the first class of the inaugural emergency medical responder program graduated on Friday. The program prepares participants to work as part of a paramedic care team over three months of training.

    “Having these responders in the field will ensure that Nova Scotians get the right level of care, allow paramedics to work to the top of their scope and reduce wait times,” said Brian Comer, minister of addictions and mental health, in the release.

    Emergency medical responders can assess, stabilize and transport patients to hospital with a paramedic. Two of them can work together in emergency department offload areas and transfer low-risk patients.

    “I am ready to take on the role,” said Max Marchand, a graduate of the program, in the release.

    “Knowing I can support paramedics in such a positive way and provide direct care to people is what attracted me to pursue a career in paramedicine.”

    A second batch of emergency medical responders is expected to graduate in August.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

