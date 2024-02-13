Fisheries minister leaning toward suspending this year's Maritime baby eel fishery

ATLANTIC
    Baby eels, also known as elvers, swim in a tank after being caught in the Penobscot River, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Brewer, Maine. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty) Baby eels, also known as elvers, swim in a tank after being caught in the Penobscot River, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Brewer, Maine. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty)
    HALIFAX -

    Canada's fisheries minister says she wants to shut down this year's lucrative baby eel fishery with only weeks to go before the season opens in the Maritimes.

    But Diane Lebouthillier says she won't make a final decision until she consults with licence holders and First Nations.

    Lebouthillier sent a letter today to commercial fishers saying the fishery should be shut down because illegal fishing in the past four years has led to a growing pattern of harassment, threats and violence on rivers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

    As well, the letter says the poaching is jeopardizing conservation measures aimed at saving the threatened species.

    The minster says these problems can be solved with new regulations covering Indigenous fishers, licensing, exporting and the tracking of legally caught baby eels, also known as elvers.

    The minister's letter, however, makes it clear those changes will not be in place before the 2024 season starts.

    The Fisheries Department released a statement later in the day saying it will conduct 10 days of consultations before the minister makes a final decision about this season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

