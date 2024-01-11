Five arrested in drug search at P.E.I. home

ATLANTIC
    For the second time in three months, P.E.I. RCMP searched a St. Raphael residence for drugs.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, police executed a drug search warrant at the residence on Wednesday. Officers arrested five people at the scene and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, replica firearms, a crossbow, and bear spray.

    Janice Margaret Rehberg, 48, was charged with:

    • possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

    Rehberg faces separate charges from the previous search at the residence and will be held on remand until Monday.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

