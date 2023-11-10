Floods, fires, hurricane focus of Halifax conference

In the last year-and-a-half, Nova Scotians have been hit with record-breaking fires, floods, and a hurricane.

“We still need to prepare for the larger scale activations in terms of the fires, and the hurricanes, and so on,” says Bill Lawler, the interim vice president of the Canadian Red Cross Atlantic.

Lawler was one of the keynote speakers at the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities conference in Halifax.

Friday’s seminar focused on lessons learned from the multiple disasters that have recently hit the province.

“For Fiona, because it was so widespread throughout eastern Canada, it was very difficult to determine where to deploy and how many resources. But for the wildfires, we knew we had to get in front of it as early as possible and we did,” Lawler says.

Those wildfires took a physical and mental toll on crews who weren’t used to battling the number of fires that broke out across the province.

“The most amount of land that’s burned in history for Nova Scotia so it’s been challenging for firefighters to have to face, you know maybe, 'I didn’t save that home,' or, 'We didn’t stop the fire in time,' but we really had the perfect storm for conditions for that fire to actually takeoff,” says Kara McCurdy, Department of Natural Resources and Renewables fire prevention officer.

While fighting the fires is important, there are things homeowners can do to help prevent them.

“You want to prune and thin the soft woods that are around your home and make sure that you don’t have any trees within 10 (metres) of your house. The second biggest thing is regular maintenance like cleaning your gutters, making sure you are using low shed, high water, content plants that are in your flowerbeds and not using bark mulch around the structures,” says McCurdy.

“We haven’t seen these kinds of events before,” says HRM councilor Tony Mancini.

He says moving forward from them requires a change in mindset, including city planning.

“Even in HRM we’re looking at how we develop subdivisions and making sure that we really are doing things like having multiple exits in and out of these subdivisions,” says Mancini. “It’s not been our way of doing things, thinking about the worst. That hasn’t been the Nova Scotia or even the Canadian way but now we have to think that way.”

Councillor Mancini says those are important lessons now that extreme events are happening more frequently.