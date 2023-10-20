Flu shot bookings available in Nova Scotia

Bookings for the standard-dose influenza vaccine are now available across Nova Scotia.

According to the province, public health recommendations flu vaccinations for everyone aged six months and older. The high-dose vaccine, which is free this year due to a $4.7-million investment by the province, is recommended for people age 65 years and older.

Appointments can be made online and appointments begin next week.

https://novascotia.flow.canimmunize.ca/en/covid-flu-booking.

