Flu shot bookings available in Nova Scotia
Bookings for the standard-dose influenza vaccine are now available across Nova Scotia.
According to the province, public health recommendations flu vaccinations for everyone aged six months and older. The high-dose vaccine, which is free this year due to a $4.7-million investment by the province, is recommended for people age 65 years and older.
Appointments can be made online and appointments begin next week.
https://novascotia.flow.canimmunize.ca/en/covid-flu-booking.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Real images or fake news? How to avoid sharing misinformation on social media
As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Dutch king and queen are confronted by angry protesters on visit to a slavery museum in South Africa
Angry protesters in Cape Town confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands on Friday as they visited a museum that traces part of their country's 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa.
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
Toronto
-
Midtown residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
-
One person dead, another injured after collision in Brampton
One person has been pronounced dead following a collision in Brampton Friday morning.
-
100 days in, Mayor Chow advances agenda but challenges loom at Toronto city hall
Olivia Chow says it's time for the display of congratulatory cards behind her desk in the mayor's office to be put away.
Calgary
-
Calgary legion damaged in Thursday night fire
Officials say a legion building in northwest Calgary suffered damage to its roof and attic following a fire on Thursday night.
-
Long-time Calgary MLA Moe Amery dead at 69
Moe Amery, a former Calgary MLA and father of Alberta's current justice minister, has died.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Is this why they call it 'fall'? Calgary expecting a 25 degree temp drop
After one week of above seasonal highs in Calgary, temperatures are expected to drop to well-below seasonal averages starting Monday.
Montreal
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Quebec eyes construction industry shakeup to boost housing, infrastructure projects
Provincial regulation certifies 25 construction trades in Quebec, and divisions between them are rigid -- a tradesperson can't do a stitch of work outside their distinct area of practice, leading to situations where several people may be required to complete seemingly simple work, like moving a wall, that involves multiple steps or skills.
-
Israel-Hamas war causing students to fear for safety on campuses
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, tensions in Montreal are rising and that includes on college and university campuses. Many people feel unsafe at school and that freedom of speech is being threatened.
Edmonton
-
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
-
Alberta councillor facing criminal charges, has been banned from town hall
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was in jail Thursday on multiple charges including making threats and criminal harassment.
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 reopened after fatal head-on crash in Espanola area
A 78-year-old resident from White River has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Espanola area shortly after midnight Friday.
-
'Don't want pets to end up as wildlife food': Coyotes in Timmins causing concern
A fourth-generation Timmins trapper has some advice on dealing with the coyotes being spotted in a residential area that are causing concern among residents.
-
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
London
-
Fire call to east London building following truck removal
London fire also said there is danger of the building collapsing, so a full closure in the area of Dundas Street and Hale Street remains in effect and people are asked to avoid the area.
-
Suspect name and description released, SIU combing through scene of police-involved shooting in Seaforth, Ont.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was in Seaforth Thursday investigating the circumstances that led to a Huron County OPP officer shooting an alleged car thief.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
One day after being sworn in as Manitoba's premier, Wab Kinew was looking at shaking up the board at a Crown corporation, changing some names in the senior bureaucracy and offering civil servants a virtual hug.
-
Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating
RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.
-
Manitoba seeing increased tourism spending, but decreased visitors
The tourism industry was one of the first causalities of the pandemic and one of the last to crawl out; however, Travel Manitoba now says there is cautious optimism moving forward.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Behind-the-scenes with air traffic controllers at the Ottawa International Airport
Friday is the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller. Nav Canada invited CTV News Ottawa to look at how it operates air navigation at the Ottawa International Airport.
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 20-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Final reading of Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' expected in legislature
The third and final reading of the provincial government’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that would not allow a child under 16 to change their pronouns in school without parental consent is expected on Friday.
-
Saskatoon police searching for schoolyard needle dumper
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after receiving a number of reports that a person is intentionally dumping needles in school parks and playgrounds.
-
Sask. village says it won't have enough fresh water to last the winter
The northern village of Cumberland House has declared a state of emergency over a looming water shortage.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
-
Delays and rebuilding costs frustrate Lytton residents, province looking for solutions
The day after Lytton residents rallied against the delays and costs of rebuilding their community, the province is promising to look for solutions.
-
12-year-old boy killed in Pitt Meadows, B.C., collision identified
The 12-year-old cyclist who was killed by a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows, B.C., this week has been identified as Chace Nicol.
Regina
-
Final reading of Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' expected in legislature
The third and final reading of the provincial government’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that would not allow a child under 16 to change their pronouns in school without parental consent is expected on Friday.
-
Secure the building modes lifted at Regina schools, suspect in custody, police say
Regina police say secure the building modes at Balfour Collegiate and Glen Elm Community School have been lifted and a suspect is now in custody.
-
Real images or fake news? How to avoid sharing misinformation on social media
As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, fact-checkers have stressed the need to be careful when recirculating photos and videos seen on social media that purport to illustrate the violence on the ground.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged in Victoria arson spree facing 2 more arson charges in Nanaimo
A 42-year-old man who is in police custody facing four counts of arson in the Victoria area is now facing two new arson charges in Nanaimo.
-
New supportive housing facility for young adults to open in Victoria, replacing 'Tiny Town'
A new supportive housing facility in Victoria for young adults is finally opening its doors, after being delayed by contract negotiations.
-
Atmospheric river passes in southern B.C., but area rivers still rising
Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia's first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease.