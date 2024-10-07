ATLANTIC
More

    • Flu vaccine bookings open Monday in Nova Scotia

    Share

    Nova Scotians will be able to book appointments for the influenza vaccines starting Monday afternoon.

    The Nova Scotia Health website says people can book their vaccine appointments through their physician or primary care provider, online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

    Nova Scotia Health says COVID-19 vaccines will be announced soon.

    Jamie Flynn, pharmacist and owner of the Medicine Shoppe, said he expects to receive his flu vaccines by the start of next week and the COVID-19 vaccines at the end of next week.

    Last week, Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the provincial government was waiting to receive vaccine approvals from Health Canada before making them widely available.

    With files from CTV Atlantic's Emma Convey

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News