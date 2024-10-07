Flu vaccine bookings opening Monday in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians will be able to book appointments for the influenza vaccines starting Monday afternoon.

The Nova Scotia Health website says people can book their vaccine appointments through their physician or primary care provider, online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Nova Scotia Health says COVID-19 vaccines will be announced soon.

Jamie Flynn, pharmacist and owner of the Medicine Shoppe, said he expects to receive his flu vaccines by the start of next week and the COVID-19 vaccines at the end of next week.

Last week, Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the provincial government was waiting to receive vaccine approvals from Health Canada before making them widely available.

-With files from Emma Convey

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.