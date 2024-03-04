Former Cape Breton arena to become solar-powered sports facility

A former hockey arena in Cape Breton will become a solar-powered sports facility due to millions of federal money.

According to a news release from Infrastructure Canada, Tomorrow’s Legends, a Sydney-based non-profit group, will use $2.1 million from the federal government to convert the former Centennial Arena in Sydney, N.S., into a new facility.

“Our sports organizations will now be able to deliver consistent and quality programming and the community at large will be able to visit our new modernized facility to enjoy some new and exciting activities,” said Bill Kachafanas, founder of Tomorrow’s Legends, in the release.

According to the release, the arena will be retrofitted with rooftop solar panels and a new exterior, which are expected to reduce the building’s fuel consumption by 104 per cent. The facility will have basketball, volleyball, and pickleball playing spaces, along with hall of fame exhibits and a community meeting space.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.