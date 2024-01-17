Former N.S. MLA hopes Cottage Street in Windsor will be renamed after family

As Percy Paris looks back on his years growing up in Windsor, N.S., he admits “there were some tough days.”

Paris and his family dealt with racism and other forms of social exclusion.

“We were the only Black family in the town,” said Paris. “My grandfather owned a business in the town of Windsor.”

When Paris moved away from Windsor, he vowed to never come back.

However, the years have softened his opinion of his hometown.

“And I realized that I made some very good friends growing up in Windsor,” said Paris.

His father, John Paris Sr., known as Buster, fought in the Second World War and was a local sports legend.

The arena in Windsor is named after John Paris Jr., who played and coached professional hockey.

Percy Paris was also an accomplished hockey player, and later he became a Nova Scotia MLA and cabinet minister.

Twelve years ago, Paris approached the Windsor town council, asking them to rename Cottage Street where he grew up after the Paris family.

“The town gave me directions on what I had to do,” said Paris, who added he was given unclear instructions. At one point, he even had everyone on Cottage Street sign a petition supporting the idea.

“But council said no,” said Paris, who did not give up.

Some of the town rules about renaming streets have changed.

“Also, a new council came in, it’s the West Hants Municipality now,” said Paris.

Local political leaders are now in favour of renaming Cottage Street, where the Paris homestead still stands.

“When you hear the name Paris here in West Hants and here in Windsor, it makes you beam with pride and proudness,” said West Hants Regional Municipality Mayor Abraham Zebian.

Percy Paris has gathered research materials and he’s now ready to make another pitch.

“On Jan. 23, I am going to Windsor and making a presentation to council,” said Paris, who noted he’s hopeful — even optimistic — that this time he will be successful and Cottage Street will be renamed Paris Street in the near future.