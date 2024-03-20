ATLANTIC
    • Former N.S. resident charged for alleged human trafficking in Halifax

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    A 36-year-old former Nova Scotia resident was arrested in Alberta for alleged human trafficking in Halifax more than a decade ago.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Darrell Fisher as part of an investigation called Operation Hypnosis. Fisher, who was arrested in Edmonton on March 7, is charged with:

    • trafficking in persons
    • procuring
    • making child pornography
    • sexual assault
    • living of the avails on prostitution
    • uttering threats
    • material benefit — trafficking
    • assault
    • two counts of trafficking in substance

    The release says the human trafficking offences allegedly occurred in the Halifax area between 2007 and 2010.

    Fisher appeared in Halifax provincial court on March 11 and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to return to court on April 9.

