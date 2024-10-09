Fourteen-year-old girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in Halifax teen's stabbing death

ATLANTIC
    A 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy near a Halifax mall earlier this year.

    A spokeswoman for the provincial Public Prosecution Service confirms the girl appeared in Halifax Youth Court on Monday, when she also pleaded guilty to a charge of violating the release conditions of her bail.

    Melissa Foshay says the Crown is no longer seeking an adult sentence for the girl, who was initially charged with second-degree murder.

    The teen is scheduled to return to court Oct. 30 when facts will be entered and a publication ban will also be considered to protect the right to a fair trial for the others accused in the case.

    Two boys now aged 17 and another boy who is 15 were also charged with second-degree murder.

    The victim was found badly injured in April in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre and he died later in hospital.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

