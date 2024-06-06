Fredericton bridge reopens after weeks-long construction

The Princess Margaret Bridge in Fredericton reopened Thursday following a several-week shutdown due to construction.

The crossing was closed on May 10 for resurfacing and repair work.

“We are happy to announce the Princess Margaret Bridge has reopened more than a week ahead of schedule,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Richard Ames in a government news release Thursday.

“Good weather, combined with the tireless work of contractors and department employees, played a crucial role in getting the job done.”

Ames calls the work done on the bridge an "investment in the safety of New Brunswickers."

“Maintaining existing structures like the Princess Margaret Bridge is important in extending their lifespans. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding throughout the duration of the closure," he said.

The bridge previously underwent repair work in 2011, shutting itself down to traffic for much of that year.

The provincial government also had to repave the bridge last year.

