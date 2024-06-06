Fredericton bridge reopens after weeks-long construction
The Princess Margaret Bridge in Fredericton reopened Thursday following a several-week shutdown due to construction.
The crossing was closed on May 10 for resurfacing and repair work.
“We are happy to announce the Princess Margaret Bridge has reopened more than a week ahead of schedule,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Richard Ames in a government news release Thursday.
“Good weather, combined with the tireless work of contractors and department employees, played a crucial role in getting the job done.”
Ames calls the work done on the bridge an "investment in the safety of New Brunswickers."
“Maintaining existing structures like the Princess Margaret Bridge is important in extending their lifespans. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding throughout the duration of the closure," he said.
The bridge previously underwent repair work in 2011, shutting itself down to traffic for much of that year.
The provincial government also had to repave the bridge last year.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
They were bombed 'night and day': 99-year-old vet recounts surviving Nazi assault
In the front row of a service in Moncton to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, you’ll find 99-year-old George Ferguson.
MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism 'duplicitous': Muslim groups
Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The beaches of Normandy were bathed in sunlight on Thursday as a day of ceremonies unfolded to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
'It's just really a miracle': Family survives being thrown by tornado
Sheri Wolf is receiving treatment at Iowa Methodist Hospital after the Greenfield tornado leveled her house with her family inside.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Judge orders video game developer to freeze accounts belonging to Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King'
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Calgary
-
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Failure of 'grandfather of all water mains' to blame for Calgary water issues, councillor says
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
-
Here's how Calgary's water main break is affecting surrounding communities
A major water main break in northwest Calgary is forcing some communities surrounding the city to adapt.
Edmonton
-
Jail time for teen involved in extortion fires targeting Edmonton building community
One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
-
Defending-champion Alouettes eager to prove last season wasn't a one-hit wonder
The Montreal Alouettes will begin their Grey Cup defence on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team Montreal beat for the championship in dramatic fashion.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa.
-
Heavy rain causing flooding on parts of Highway 417 in Ottawa
A heavy downpour of rain is causing isolated flooding on Highway 417.
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
'We wouldn’t be living the life we are now': Local tribute to D-Day runs all month
Many area communities marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day with ceremonies and tributes. But at least one effort will continue for weeks to come.
-
LFD determines cause of house fire accidental
A Tuesday morning house fire has been deemed non-suspicious by the London Fire Department (LFD).
Barrie
-
Barrie couple's truck stolen along with specialized wheels for 2-legged dog
A Barrie couple is reeling after their pickup truck was stolen from their home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue while they slept. But the couple says losing their vehicle isn't what they're most bothered about; it's the loss of a special set of wheels that were in the back of the truck that really upsets them.
-
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Kitchener
-
Missing coyote decoys at Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
-
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
-
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
Windsor
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
-
Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn is retiring, replacement announced
The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board is announcing a change in leadership.
Winnipeg
-
'Verbal reprimand' for Winnipeg Police Board chair
Winnipeg’s Police Board Chair is getting a slap on the wrist for a code of ethics breach.
-
New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry
June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Regina
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina hopes making voting 'as easy as possible' will increase turnout for civic election
The City of Regina is hoping to increase voter turnout for this fall's municipal election by making the process as 'easy as possible.'
-
Sask.'s industrial carbon levy program provides little public transparency: auditor
Saskatchewan's auditor says the province's carbon levy program for industrial emitters lacks public transparency, with no information on whether it's helping reduce emissions or providing economic spinoffs.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
24% year-over-year decrease in toxic drug deaths: B.C. coroner
Dozens more people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. this April, the latest data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
King George SkyTrain Station set to reopen after repairs
King George SkyTrain Station will reopen Sunday morning after a weeks-long closure for repairs.
Vancouver Island
-
Police in B.C. arrest 2 men after $2.5M worth of stolen vehicles recovered
Two men from Metro Vancouver are facing more than a dozen charges each after police recovered 29 stolen vehicles, many of them found in shipping containers at British Columbia ports.
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.