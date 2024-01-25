ATLANTIC
    • Fredericton hospital approved for 30-day ‘critical state’ protocol

    New Brunswick Social Development Minister Jill Green has approved the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital to prioritize its patients when nursing home beds become available.

    Usually nursing home admissions are made chronologically, but because of this critical state mechanism, when any nursing home beds become available, people waiting at the Chalmers will get them first.

    This mechanism was done at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Jan. 4 and it lasts for 30 days before it’s reassessed.

    The original request was made for the Chalmers, Upper River Valley Hospital, Oromocto Public Hospital and Hotel-Dieu of St. Joseph in Perth-Andover.

    But at this time, just the Chalmers has been approved by the minister.

    The protocol is sparked when a hospital is overcapacity in both its emergency department and acute care units, ambulances are experiencing long off-load delays, and when critical surgeries are being cancelled because of a lack of hospital beds.

    It does mean those waiting elsewhere for a nursing home placement are put on hold for those 30 days, but the department says they do not lose their standing on the waitlist.

    A department spokesperson noted they are working on adding nursing home beds. Thirty beds have been added in the Miramichi area, which have helped with the discharge of patients at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

    “The departments of Social Development and Health are working together collaboratively to address current pressures in hospitals and balancing the needs of seniors requiring residential care,” said Rebecca Howland in an emailed statement.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

