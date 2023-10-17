More

    • Fredericton man charged with possessing child pornography

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.

    A 64-year-old man from Fredericton is facing child pornography charges after a lengthy RCMP investigation.

    According to the N.B. RCMP, members of the ICE unit, the digital forensic services, and the Fredericton Police Force, executed a search warrant at a Fredericton residence on May 3 after initially starting an investigation in February.

    Police arrested a 64-year-old man at the scene and he was later released. On Oct. 16, Donald MacPherson was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

    MacPherson is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame

    A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News