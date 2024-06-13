Fredericton police arrest man in stolen vehicle, seize drugs, weapons

A 49-year-old Fredericton man is facing multiple charges after police say he was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Monday.

According to a Fredericton Police Force news release, officers spotted a reportedly stolen vehicle in a Hanwell Road parking lot. They intercepted the vehicle and arrested Malcolm Peterson.

Police say the arrest led to the seizure of:

a 2019 red Dodge Caravan valued at $20,000

a .22 calibre firearm

drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine) valued at roughly $5,000

scales

other weapons

Peterson, who is in custody pending a future court date, is charged with:

possession of stolen property over $5,000

careless storage of a firearm

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a firearm

tampering with serial number

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

failure to comply with an order

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.