Fredericton police arrest man in stolen vehicle, seize drugs, weapons

    Fredericton police seized drugs and several weapons on June 10, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) Fredericton police seized drugs and several weapons on June 10, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)
    A 49-year-old Fredericton man is facing multiple charges after police say he was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Monday.

    According to a Fredericton Police Force news release, officers spotted a reportedly stolen vehicle in a Hanwell Road parking lot. They intercepted the vehicle and arrested Malcolm Peterson.

    Police say the arrest led to the seizure of:

    • a 2019 red Dodge Caravan valued at $20,000
    • a .22 calibre firearm
    • drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine) valued at roughly $5,000
    • scales
    • other weapons

    Peterson, who is in custody pending a future court date, is charged with:

    • possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • careless storage of a firearm
    • possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • tampering with serial number
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
    • failure to comply with an order

