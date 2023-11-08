Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death

The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.

Donald Darrell Mesheau, 78, died at the hospital after waiting to be seen for hours on July 12, 2022. A coroner’s inquest into his death was originally scheduled to begin last May, but it was postponed when new information was brought forward. No new date for an inquest has been set.

Megan Barker, research and communications coordinator for Fredericton police, said in an email that the force’s major crime unit became involved in the case when the provincial coroner’s office reached out to them last June.

“At the beginning of the inquest, the Coroner’s Office made the decision to pause as they felt the circumstances of the death necessitated investigation,” Barker said.

Barker said the investigation is currently active and police cannot disclose any further details.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.