    • Fredericton police seize $38K worth of cocaine

    Fredericton police seized 384 grams of cocaine on Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) Fredericton police seized 384 grams of cocaine on Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)
    A Fredericton man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized more than 380 grams of cocaine last Friday.

    According to a news release from the Fredericton Police Force, officers arrested Mohammad Abualhawa, 24, on the city’s northside as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Police seized 384 grams of cocaine valued at roughly $38,400 and $300 in Canadian currency.

    Abualhawa was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

    Abualhawa was released on conditions and will appear in court later this month.

