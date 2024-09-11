Fredericton police seize $38K worth of cocaine

A Fredericton man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized more than 380 grams of cocaine last Friday.

According to a news release from the Fredericton Police Force, officers arrested Mohammad Abualhawa, 24, on the city’s northside as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Police seized 384 grams of cocaine valued at roughly $38,400 and $300 in Canadian currency.

Abualhawa was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Abualhawa was released on conditions and will appear in court later this month.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.