Fredericton police seize nearly $80K worth of drugs, weapons

    Fredericton police seized drugs and equipment from a residence on June 5, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) Fredericton police seized drugs and equipment from a residence on June 5, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)
    The Fredericton Police Force seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs, weapons, equipment and cash from a home last week.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to a call for service on Leafwood Crescent around 7 a.m. on June 5.

    They found and seized:

    • fentanyl
    • methamphetamine
    • cocaine
    • psilocybin
    • hydromorphone
    • bear mace
    • scales and other equipment
    • cash

    Police arrested an unnamed 35-year-old man from Hoyt for:

    • two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of a weapon
    • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

    The suspect was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

