Fredericton police seize nearly $80K worth of drugs, weapons

The Fredericton Police Force seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs, weapons, equipment and cash from a home last week.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a call for service on Leafwood Crescent around 7 a.m. on June 5.

They found and seized:

fentanyl

methamphetamine

cocaine

psilocybin

hydromorphone

bear mace

scales and other equipment

cash

Police arrested an unnamed 35-year-old man from Hoyt for:

two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

The suspect was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

