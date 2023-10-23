Fredericton residents share frustrations with health system

Recruitment and retention of doctors in New Brunswick remains a battle, despite the province’s temporary solution linking more than 40,000 patients to providers.

According to the Department of Health, the past fiscal year saw a net gain of just 14 doctors, after 119 were recruited but 105 left their positions.

But things are looking up so far this fiscal year with a net gain of 38.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch pointed to N.B. Health Link as being a positive change to the situation while speaking on the issue in the legislature.

Last summer, the provincial waitlist reached a peak of 74,000. More than 41,700 of those orphan patients have been connected to temporary providers via the N.B. Health Link online system.

“Temporary health care is better than no healthcare,” he told reporters.

But in the same time, just 2,150 people have been taken off the list after finding permanent primary care providers.

CTV Atlantic spoke to several New Brunswickers in downtown Fredericton Monday, asking about their healthcare situation.

Maegen Black did have a family doctor until Clinic 554 closed.

She said since then, she’s sought healthcare from walk-in clinics and emergency rooms, without success.

“I have gone to the emergency room here in Fredericton and simply turned around and gone home because I know I’m not going to get in for 10, 16 hours. I've waited a whole night before and never been seen,” she said. “When you don't have a major, major emergency but you have nowhere else to go, it's really frustrating.”

Justin Gallant said he has suffered from blood clots in the past, but hasn’t had anyone following his care in years.

“I’ve had my name on the list for the last, maybe three years, haven't heard back at all,” he said. “I’ve reapplied a couple of times.”

Grace Lapointe says her family did have a nurse practitioner, but they moved their clinic elsewhere. Clinic relocation presents a challenge for some family members’ follow-up care.

“My father took a stroke and he’s been having upcoming appointments, just to check him out, but he can’t get those anymore because she’s gone,” she said. “I struggle with mental health and I can’t get help because she’s gone.”

The Somervilles say they have a family doctor – in Saint John. They moved to Fredericton more than a year ago, but will continue to travel to Saint John for care because they’re so happy with their doctor.

But Alison Somerville says she’s finding other wait times difficult.

“I’m waiting for a procedure that anyone in the States or anywhere would get very quickly, and I may have to wait a year for,” she said. “It’s impacting my quality of life so that is definitely a concern.”

The province says the total number of physicians has consistently increased over the last three years.

March 2020: 1,743

March 2021: 1,772

March 2022: 1,794

March 2023: 1,857

But New Brunswick’s population has increased by thousands in that time – now at more than 834,000 as of July 1, according to Statistics Canada.

The 2021 population census had the province’s population at more than 775,000.

