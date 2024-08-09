Fredericton unveils plans for memorial dedicated to first responders

Fredericton recently unveiled plans for a new memorial dedicated to past and present first responders close to the sixth anniversary of a deadly shooting in the city.

According to a news release from the City of Fredericton, Police Chief Martin Gaudet revealed the plans for “The Guardian” on Friday. The proposed memorial will be installed at the central Carleton Street Bridge pier, emitting a blue glow every evening.

“’The Guardian’ is a significant measure in honoring the bravery and dedication of our first responders,” said Gaudet in the release. “This memorial is not just a tribute to those who have served and continue to serve, but a beacon of hope and resilience for our entire community.”

On Aug. 10, 2018, four people – among them two officers – died in an apartment complex shooting in Fredericton. The release says the memorial came about in response to the incident.

The proposed Guardian memorial at the Central Carleton Street Bridge pier. (Source: City of Fredericton)

“The Guardian speaks to the constant commitment of our police officers and first responders who serve our community,” said Mayor Kate Rogers. “My hope is that this memorial will encourage reflection, comfort, and remembrance for our city.”

The memorial has been referred to the city budget process for approval.

