Fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour being monitored by environment officials

    A Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead in this photo. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead in this photo. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    CHARLOTTETOWN -

    Environment officials in P.E.I. say an investigation of a recent fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour has confirmed the smell of diesel on the ice and in the water of a nearby cove.

    However, the provincial Environment Department issued a statement today saying environment officers are confident there is no apparent risk to groundwater, shellfish or other wildlife in the area of Mermaid Cove, about six kilometres east of the harbour.

    The department says that on Tuesday, environmental officers visited 10 other locations along the Hillsborough River, but they could not find any other problems.

    The Canadian Coast Guard, which is leading the investigation, confirmed the presence of a fuel sheen in Charlottetown harbour on Sunday, saying it was caused by a spill from a ship as it was being refuelled.

    The coast guard has yet to say how much fuel leaked into the harbour.

    An assessment conducted by the coast guard's marine environmental response team found that the spilled fuel came from the MV Ancier, a retired passenger ship.

    "The quantity of leaked fuel is unavailable at this time," the federal Fisheries Department said in a statement. "However, the Canadian Coast Guard is on site to ensure and maintain an appropriate response to the incident."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

