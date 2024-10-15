Ganong CEO shares breast cancer journey, urges others to be proactive about health

The CEO and president of a chocolate and candy company in New Brunswick is sharing her journey with breast cancer to encourage other people to be proactive about their health.

Bryana Ganong from Ganong Bros. Limited said she went for her first mammogram this past spring and received the surprising diagnosis.

“It was a shock to be sure,” she told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. “I had no family history, no risk factors. It was very overwhelming.”

Ganong underwent surgery in May to remove the cancer, which luckily turned out to be Stage 1. She continued with chemotherapy, which she recently completed.

“I’m so thankful for that early detection,” she said. “I can’t say enough about the health-care professionals I encountered. They walked me through step-by-step.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Ganong is asking people to be proactive with their health diagnoses to hopefully catch cancer or other serious illnesses early.

“I want to encourage others to take action,” she said. “I really feel I have a responsibility to spread the message.”

