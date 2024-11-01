Gas leak contained in north end Halifax

Crews have contained a gas leak in the north end of Halifax Friday afternoon.

The leak impacted the area from Young Street and North Street, and from Windsor Street to Agricola Street.

The public advised to avoid the area and close their windows. Robie Street from North Street to Young Street, and Almon Street from Windsor Street to Robie Street, were closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. They reopened at 4 p.m.

According to Halifax Fire District Chief Phill Thorburn, the call for the gas leak came from a construction site on Almon Street around 12:58 p.m. Power has been cut to the area and the site was evacuated as a precaution.

A news release from Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency says the leak was contained by 3 p.m. Crews remained on scene to monitor air quality.

