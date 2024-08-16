ATLANTIC
More

    • Gas prices inch up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

    (File Image) (File Image)
    Share

    Gas and diesel prices slightly increased in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, but held steady in Prince Edward Island.

    Nova Scotia

    The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline remained at 168.8 cents per litre in mainland Nova Scotia. Cape Breton’s price also didn’t budge, staying at 170.7 cents per litre.

    Mainland Nova Scotia’s minimum price for diesel went up one cent to 167.8 cents per litre. Cape Breton saw a one cent increase, landing at 169.7 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The Island’s minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline stayed at 173.5 cents per litre.

    Its diesel price also remained at 175.5 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline went up 0.8 cents in New Brunswick, landing at 170.8 cents per litre.

    The maximum diesel price went up 0.7 cents, reaching 170.1 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Feeling sick? Here are 5 movies to watch to help you feel better

    Along with some painkillers and mom's chicken soup, the best thing to fight off a cold is taking it easy. CTV News film critic Richard Crouse offers up five movies you can watch to help make you feel better (Andrii Zorii / Getty Images)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News