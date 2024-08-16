Gas prices inch up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

Gas and diesel prices slightly increased in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, but held steady in Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia

The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline remained at 168.8 cents per litre in mainland Nova Scotia. Cape Breton’s price also didn’t budge, staying at 170.7 cents per litre.

Mainland Nova Scotia’s minimum price for diesel went up one cent to 167.8 cents per litre. Cape Breton saw a one cent increase, landing at 169.7 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The Island’s minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline stayed at 173.5 cents per litre.

Its diesel price also remained at 175.5 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline went up 0.8 cents in New Brunswick, landing at 170.8 cents per litre.

The maximum diesel price went up 0.7 cents, reaching 170.1 cents per litre.