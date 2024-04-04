ATLANTIC
    • Global bike tour coming to New Brunswick for first time

    Sugarloaf Provincial Park is hosting the Crankworx Summer Series August 2024. (Source: Facebook/Sugarloaf Bike Park) Sugarloaf Provincial Park is hosting the Crankworx Summer Series August 2024. (Source: Facebook/Sugarloaf Bike Park)
    Hold onto your handlebars; a global bike tour is coming to New Brunswick for the first time this summer.

    According to a news release from the province, the Sugarloaf Provincial Park near Campbellton will host the Crankworx Summer Series as part of the Adrenaline Bike Festival from August 16 to 18.

    Crankworx is a worldwide tour that offers races and skills competitions at numerous mountain bike festivals.

    “We are so excited to bring an event of international caliber to Sugarloaf Provincial Park, where local mountain bike enthusiasts will have an opportunity to ride alongside professional athletes,” said Tammy Scott-Wallace, minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, in the release. “New Brunswick has a lot to offer, and this is a perfect event to showcase one of the best rated bike parks in Atlantic Canada.”

    The Adrenaline Bike Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. It attracted more than 7,000 competitors, spectators, and visitors in 2023.

