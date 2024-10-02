Gordon Lightfoot’s bandmates keep his music, memory alive in Atlantic Canada tour

Bass player Rick Haynes started working with famed Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot in 1968. Studio drummer Barry Keane first worked on an album with Lightfoot in 1972. Ever since then, both of their lives have been intertwined with the celebrated performer.

“Between us we have actually been with Gordon continuously for over 100 years,” Haynes told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Wednesday.

Lightfoot passed away last year at the age of 84. Haynes, Keane and other musicians who played with the legendary singer-songwriter are keeping his memory and his music alive as they hit the road as the Lightfoot Band.

“It’s the band that backed up Gordon Lightfoot for all those decades,” Keane said. “We recorded with Gord, we’ve toured with Gord, we’ve created with Gord. We’re the real deal.”

Keane and Haynes are hitting the road in Atlantic Canada, performing in some spots Lightfoot couldn’t visit due to his failing health.

“The fans have been fantastic,” Keane said. “We weren’t sure how people would react to a Gordon Lightfoot show without Gordon Lightfoot, but it’s been heartwarming and overwhelming.”

“We’ve had people tell us that they didn’t know for sure if they want to come and see the Lightfoot Band without Mr. Lightfoot, but these same people have been telling us that they loved it,” Haynes said.

The Lightfoot Band will perform at: