    • Governments spend $7M to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John

    Federal, provincial, and municipal governments are spending more than $7 million to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John, N.B., this year.

    According to a Thursday news release from the City of Saint John, the Barrack Green Residences by Kaléidoscope Social Impact will be a four-story building at 67 Broadview Ave. The residence seeks to serve women-led families recovering from addiction and mental health issues.

    “Projects like Barrack Green Residences aren’t only about housing our citizens. They’re about support for our most vulnerable. They’re about dignity and empowerment. They’re about community,” said Jill Green, New Brunswick minister of social development, in the release.

    The federal government is spending $4.5 million on the project while Social Development New Brunswick is pitching in $2.7 million. Saint John and Kaléidoscope Social Impact are spending $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

    "Every resident of the City of Saint John is entitled to safe, and sustainable housing, which is a substantial challenge within the national housing crisis,” said Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon. “The 39 units at Barrack Green Residences will bring much-needed additional housing stability to our city and help to foster a sense of belonging for those most in need in our community."

    The project is expected to be finished by November.

