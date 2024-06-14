Grand Manan, N.B., secures plane for air ambulance services

Grand Manan, N.B., officially has a plane for an air ambulance service to and from the island, but it’s still waiting for the construction of a hangar.

According to a news release from Ambulance New Brunswick (ANB), Voyageur Aviation secured the plane, which is currently undergoing reformatting to function as an air ambulance. The Village of Grand Manan will finance the construction of a hangar, which is expected to happen from July to September.

“Having a plane based on Grand Manan to provide access to emergency health services has been a priority for the Village,” said Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse in the release. “Building the hangar is tangible proof of our commitment and ensures that this facility will be available for that service for years to come.”

The island in the Bay of Fundy has not had a permanent air ambulance service since December 2022. Last month a back-up aircraft could not transport a stroke victim due to severe weather.

ANB previously stated if someone cannot take a plane during an emergency, paramedics will transport them via the ferry, a trip that can take up to two hours.

Last February ANB, the Grand Manan Village Council and the Department of Health announced a contract with Voyageur Aviation to station an air ambulance on the island by September.

ANB will rent the hangar once it is completed, providing Grand Manan with additional revenue, according to the release.

