ATLANTIC
More

    • Guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition seized from residence: P.E.I. RCMP

    A Springfield, Prince Edward Island man is facing several charges after police allegedly found a large cache of weapons and ammunition at a residence on Wednesday.

    According to the RCMP, officers executed a search warrant at a Springfield residence and they uncovered 17 shotguns and rifles, two restricted handguns, an ammunition press, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Many of the weapons were allegedly loaded and not safely stored.

    Police arrested James Gordon Justin Peters, 33, and charged him with:

    • unauthorized possession of restricted firearms with readily available ammunition
    • uttering threats (two counts)
    • unauthorized possession of loaded restricted firearms
    • unsafe storage of firearms and storage of firearms contrary to regulations

    "This is a significant seizure of weapons and ammunition, randomly placed throughout a home and easily accessible,” said acting commanding officer Kevin Lewis in a Thursday press release.

    Peters will stay in custody until a court appearance.

    For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News