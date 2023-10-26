Guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition seized from residence: P.E.I. RCMP

A Springfield, Prince Edward Island man is facing several charges after police allegedly found a large cache of weapons and ammunition at a residence on Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, officers executed a search warrant at a Springfield residence and they uncovered 17 shotguns and rifles, two restricted handguns, an ammunition press, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Many of the weapons were allegedly loaded and not safely stored.

Police arrested James Gordon Justin Peters, 33, and charged him with:

unauthorized possession of restricted firearms with readily available ammunition

uttering threats (two counts)

unauthorized possession of loaded restricted firearms

unsafe storage of firearms and storage of firearms contrary to regulations

"This is a significant seizure of weapons and ammunition, randomly placed throughout a home and easily accessible,” said acting commanding officer Kevin Lewis in a Thursday press release.

Peters will stay in custody until a court appearance.