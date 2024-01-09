Halifax authorities urge ice safety, awareness

Rob Lunn has been skating on Oathill Lake in Dartmouth for roughly 50 years.

Before he laces up, Lunn always performs what he calls a lake stress test.

“Just along the shoreline, I will do a jump or two,” said Lunn. “If I hear a crack, I turn around and I go home.”

Lunn loves to skate outdoors, but that doesn’t mean he wants people to follow his lead. He said skaters should adhere to all ice safety rules and protocols to avoid falling through.

“It was like four inches the other day,” said Lunn. “So it’s probably six inches now.”

Halifax Regional Police urges people to avoid lakes and “stay off the ice until it is safe.”

“Here in the Maritimes we’ve got to remember that it takes a long time for ice to freeze up, and a very short time to thaw,” said Halifax Regional Fire Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum. “We need 15 cm of good, clear, strong ice for small groups to skate or walk on the ice, 20 cm for large groups, and 25 cm for your ATV or snowmobile.”

“Lake Banook is beautiful in the winter time,” Tim Rissesco, CEO of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

Skating on Lake Banook is a big part of Dartmouth outdoor culture.

“But you better double check,” said Rissesco, who added even with this recent stretch of cold weather, the ice on Lake Banook is not yet thick enough for skating. “Because this lake is deep and we don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

Rissesco is hoping more cold weather will soon pave the way for higher levels of outdoor winter skating on lakes around the Halifax Regional Municipality.

