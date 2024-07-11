Halifax bridge closed this weekend for ongoing maintenance

The last of four scheduled closures of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge in Halifax this summer will go forward this weekend.

According to a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday for planned maintenance. The work was originally scheduled for last weekend, but it was postponed due to rain.

The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge will remain open on the weekend.

