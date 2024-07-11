ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax bridge closed this weekend for ongoing maintenance

    Halifax's Mackay Bridge is seen from the Bedford Basin in an undated file photo. (CTV/Dave Ead) Halifax's Mackay Bridge is seen from the Bedford Basin in an undated file photo. (CTV/Dave Ead)
    Share

    The last of four scheduled closures of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge in Halifax this summer will go forward this weekend.

    According to a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday for planned maintenance. The work was originally scheduled for last weekend, but it was postponed due to rain.

    The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge will remain open on the weekend.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News